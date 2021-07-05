Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya to star in Hansal Mehta's action thriller

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller feature.

The film, said to be based on a true incident, is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. It is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.

According to a press release by the makers, both the upcoming actors have been handpicked and groomed by Sinha and Mehta with gruelling sessions that went on for months for their characters.

The project will mark Zahaan's maiden film appearance, while it will be Aditya's first big theatrical release in a lead role, after his acting debut with the ZEE5 film 'Bamfaad' in 2020.