'Shashank' not based on late Sushant Singh Rajput, makers tell Delhi HC

Director of movie 'Shashank' has denied in the Delhi High Court that the film is based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying the story portrays struggle of outsiders in the industry.

The filmmaker claimed that there is so much of difference in the name of movie 'Shashank' and Sushant Singh Rajput and the film's story is based on four persons who struggle and fight against nepotism in the film industry in Mumbai so there is no comparison between the two.

Director Sanoj Mishra made the submissions in an affidavit filed in response to a suit filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh who has sought to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

Some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on Rajput's life, mentioned in the plea, are - 'Nyay: The Justice', 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost', 'Shashank' and an unnamed crowd-funded film.