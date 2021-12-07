Sharmila Tagore Birthday Special: 7 best movies of the veteran Bollywood beauty

Sharmila Tagore is one of the most famous veteran actors of the Bollywood film industry. Born into the prominent Tagore family, one of the leading families of Calcutta that had a key influence during the Bengali Renaissance, Tagore made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. Her acting career has spanned over five decades. She was married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with whom she had three children--actors Saif, Soha, and designer Saba. She has worked with many generations of actors across different film genres.

She will be celebrating her 77th birthday on December 8, 2021. Here is a look at some of her best movies:

1. The World Of Apu

Sharmila’s debut film is a cinematic landmark. Translated as 'The World Of Apu', 'Apur Sansar' is a heartbreaking Bengali film with Soumitra Chatterjee’s character Apu forced to marry Sharmila’s character Aparna. Sharmila lights up the screen, and their romance remains a part of list of iconic movies.

2. Kashmir ki Kali

Directed by Shakti Samanta, it is loosely based on the American film 'Come September'. It stars Shammi Kapoor along with Sharmila Tagore in her Hindi movie debut. The movie became the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year.

3. Anupama

Sharmila plays the character Uma, alongside leading man Dharmendra, who plays a writer and teacher, and it also stars Deven Varma. At the 1966 National Film Awards, it won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It is said to be one of the best Indian movies on father and daughter relationship.

4. An evening in Paris

Sharmila starred in a double role as heiress and cabaret dancer. She became the first mainstream Bollywood film heroine to wear a bikini on screen.

5. Satyakam

This movie is based on a Bengali novel of the same name by Narayan Sanyal. Along with Sharmila Tagore, the film stars Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Ashok Kumar. The name of the film is taken from ancient Hindu saint Satyakama Jabala.

6. Mausam

Sharmila Tagore for her acting in this movie received The Silver Lotus Award at the 23rd National Film Festival. It stars Sanjeev Kumar along with Sharmila. She plays a double role in this film.

7. Aradhana

Tagore won her only Filmfare Best Actress Award for this movie starring alongside Rajesh Khanna. Sharmila plays the role of a secretly married second wife, who is soon widowed and has to pretend to be her son's nurse.

