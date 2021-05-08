Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan to auction personal items for charity on Mother's Day

Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Soha Ali Khan have decided to auction personal items from their closets for charity.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while several B-Town celebrities have come forward to aid those affected by sourcing medicines, oxygen cylinders and food, the mother-daughter duo has decided to share their personal closets for a pop-up charity sale for animal care and for the benefit of the environment.
Reportedly, the auction will take place during a virtual charity event on Mothers' Day.
Speaking to MidDay about the initiative, Soha said, "Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. (It is) our bit for environmental conservation. Proceeds from the sale will go to the (Pataudi Trust), and World For All — an NGO whose work for animal welfare through the pandemic has been admirable."
The actress further stated that the year 2020 made her value her loved ones more and shaped her perspective about the priorities in life.
As per MidDay, Soha and Sharmila will auction off personal pieces including cocktail dresses, pashminas, Armanis, and T-shirts.
Meanwhile, the second wave of coronavirus has infected many people across the country, and the number of COVID positive cases has been rapidly rising.
In Bollywood, several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt, Sameera Reddy, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal among others had tested positive for the virus.
Several actors like Sonu Sood, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez have been part of relief efforts and fundraisers to help India tackle the pandemic.
