Sharman Joshi's funny reaction to R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' joke about testing COVID-19 positive after Aamir

Actor Sharman Joshi, best known for her character Raju Rastogi in Aamir Khan's '3 idiots', has reacted to his co-stars testing positive for COVID-19 and the hilarious tweet shared by R Madhavan.
For the unversed, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his '3 Idiots' co-star R Madhavan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. While Aamir had released an official statement, Madhavan had taken to Twitter to share a hilarious joke referring to the iconic film.
"Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," read his tweet.
Reacting to the same, Sharman, on Saturday, commented: "I hope not to join this club. By the way Maddy, very well written. This is really funny."
"Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy," replied Madhavan.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the 2009 hit film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh in key roles.
On the work front, R Madhavan is currently busy working on his upcoming film 'The Nambi Effect'.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. It is written, directed and produced by R Madhavan and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and English.
It is all set to release in theatres on April 30.
He was last seen in Tamil language film 'Maara'.