Sharman Joshi's funny reaction to R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' joke about testing COVID-19 positive after Aamir

Actor Sharman Joshi, best known for her character Raju Rastogi in Aamir Khan's '3 idiots', has reacted to his co-stars testing positive for COVID-19 and the hilarious tweet shared by R Madhavan.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his '3 Idiots' co-star R Madhavan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. While Aamir had released an official statement, Madhavan had taken to Twitter to share a hilarious joke referring to the iconic film.

"Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," read his tweet.

Reacting to the same, Sharman, on Saturday, commented: "I hope not to join this club. By the way Maddy, very well written. This is really funny."