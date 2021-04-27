Sharman Joshi Birthday Special: From '3 Idiots' to 'Rang De Basanti' - best movies of the actor

Sharman Joshi as we all know is an Indian film and theatre actor, born on 28 April 1979. He has been winning us over in the charming roles that he plays for a long time. He is a well known name in the Bollywood industry and has done a great body of work. He has acted, produced and directed stage plays in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages.

Sharman belongs to a Gujarati family of actors and performing artists. He got married at the early age of 21 to Prerana Chopra who is the daughter of Prem Chopra. Together, they have three children - A daughter Khyana and twin boys - Vaaryan and Vihaan.

Here are some of Joshi's best films: