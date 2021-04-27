Sharman Joshi Birthday Special: From '3 Idiots' to 'Rang De Basanti' - best movies of the actor

Sharman Joshi as we all know is an Indian film and theatre actor, born on 28 April 1979. He has been winning us over in the charming roles that he plays for a long time. He is a well known name in the Bollywood industry and has done a great body of work. He has acted, produced and directed stage plays in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages.
Sharman belongs to a Gujarati family of actors and performing artists. He got married at the early age of 21 to Prerana Chopra who is the daughter of Prem Chopra. Together, they have three children - A daughter Khyana and twin boys - Vaaryan and Vihaan.
Here are some of Joshi's best films:
3 Idiots - 3 Idiots is a movie that Sharman is highly recognized for. He plays the role of the loveable Raju Rastogi, a boy who wants more than anything to get his family out of poverty but he needs his friends to help him stop being so driven by fear and tension. Joshi won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - Here, we get to see Joshi in a comedy with an all star cast. This film is a favourite of all Sharman Joshi fans. This film is directed by Rohit Shetty.
Rang De Basanti - The 3 musketeers - Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and of course Sharman Joshi himself starred in this iconic film before starring in 3 Idiots. This film has you grooving to great music, laughing at great jokes but also has you reaching for the tissues. It is definitely a must watch.
Life in a… Metro - Here, Sharman Joshi plays the role of Rahul, an earnest employee and an incurable romantic who is in love with his co-worker. This movie revolves around nine characters who are all in some way connected. It deals with love, heartbreak and life.
Dhol - This is a comedy thriller film directed by Priyadarshan. Here, Joshi plays the role of Pankaj "Pakya" Tiwari/ Jaishankar "Jai" Yadav. The movie is a remake of the 1990 Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar written by Siddique-Lal which was also remade in Hindi in 1992 as Parda Hai Parda starring Chunky Pandey.
Mission Mangal - This is a recent film of Joshi's where he plays the role of Parmeshwar Joshi who is a Payload expert. The movie is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission.