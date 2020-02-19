'Sharm hee toh mard ka gehna hai': Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram captions are as entertaining as his films

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his offbeat film choices, his trendy style and outfit choices and now something that has caught everyone’s attention is the captions he is writing on Instagram, alongside his pictures.
Ahead of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s release, Ayushmann has been posting a plethora of pictures indicating the importance of breaking stereotypes and being gender fluid. His captions are catchy, meaningful and humorous. Not only do his pictures leave an long-lasting impact on audiences, but, his captions are super-unconventional and set you thinking!
Shubh Managal Zyada Saavdhan is not the first movie that Ayushmann will be doing that is giving out a strong social message. In fact, in the past few years, he has been working on various films that have been giving out messages and inspiring audiences- for instance, Bala, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Dream Girl.
He is also setting an example through his outfits and accessories and is doing his bit in trying to break gender stereotypes through them. He was earlier seen sporting a black skirt similar to something worn by Ranveer Singh, whereas, in his new venture's trailer one can see him rocking a nose ring!
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit theatres on 21st February 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)