'Sharm hee toh mard ka gehna hai': Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram captions are as entertaining as his films

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his offbeat film choices, his trendy style and outfit choices and now something that has caught everyone’s attention is the captions he is writing on Instagram, alongside his pictures.

Ahead of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s release, Ayushmann has been posting a plethora of pictures indicating the importance of breaking stereotypes and being gender fluid. His captions are catchy, meaningful and humorous. Not only do his pictures leave an long-lasting impact on audiences, but, his captions are super-unconventional and set you thinking!