'Share your opinion with pride': Koo app welcomes Kangana Ranaut after Twitter suspends her account

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the rules of the micro-blogging site repeatedly.
Hours after her suspension, Kangana was welcomed by the founders of Koo app. For the unversed, Koo was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka. The homegrown social media platform took wings in February as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, ministers and government departments announced that they were joining it.
The actress had also joined the app in February.
Koo’s co-founder and CEO Aprameya referred to Kangana’s old post in February that Koo is like her own home while everything else is rented. He said that the actor was justified in saying that.
Another co-founder of Koo, Mayank said that the Manikarnika actress can share her opinions on the site with pride.
"Kangana Jee, this is your home, you can voice your opinions to everyone here with pride," he wrote on Koo.
On Tuesday, Kangana released a statement and said that she has many platforms she can use to raise her voice.
She said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."
The Thalaivi actress added that she has many platforms that she can use to raise her voice 'including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who has been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."
Twitter removed Kangana permanently after her controversial tweets on post-poll violence in West Bengal, which were seen as a call to violence.
The company said in a statement, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules. specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy."
"We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the company added.
