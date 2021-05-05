'Share your opinion with pride': Koo app welcomes Kangana Ranaut after Twitter suspends her account

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the rules of the micro-blogging site repeatedly.

Hours after her suspension, Kangana was welcomed by the founders of Koo app. For the unversed, Koo was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka. The homegrown social media platform took wings in February as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, ministers and government departments announced that they were joining it.

The actress had also joined the app in February.

Koo’s co-founder and CEO Aprameya referred to Kangana’s old post in February that Koo is like her own home while everything else is rented. He said that the actor was justified in saying that.