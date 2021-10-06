Sharad Kelkar birthday Special: Actor's doting dad moments with daughter Kesha

Actor Sharad Kelkar is known for his versatility as an actor. He gained a immense popularity for his voice as 'Baahubali'. He has appeared in many Hindi, Marathi films and has also been part of other regional films.

Sharad Kelkar was born on October 7, 1976, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He started his career with the television show ‘Aakrosh’ which was aired on Doordarshan. He did many popular TV serials after that, the most famous one was ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’.

Sharad Kelkar tied the knot with his co-star Keerti Gaekwad on June 3. 2005. The couple were blessed with a daughter.

Actor Sharad Kelkar is celebrating his 45th Birthday on Thursday and here are some doting dad moments of the actor:

Sharad is often seen having fun with his daughter. In this picture, Sharad is seen giving some Sunday selfie motivation with his daughter Kesha.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Sharad is just like a child when he is around his daughter. The father-daughter duo is having some fun time together here.

Loading View on Instagram

Sharad shared this picture on social media on Daughters' Day. The caption reflects the bond they share. Clearly his daughter means the world to him.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Sharad Kelkar treats his daughter like a princess and caring for her can never be enough. This beautiful picture of him massaging his daughter's head is so cute.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

It's time for some dance! Sharad chose this idea to celebrate Father's Day.

Loading View on Instagram

This is one of the oldest pictures of Sharad with his daughter Kesha . He remembers it as his golden days.

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:28 PM IST