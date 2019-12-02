Shanaya Kapoor looks ravishing in red at Le Bal des Débutantes

We already told you that Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was going to represent India in this year’s Le Bal des Débutantes. The oldest and the world’s most high-profile event for debutants takes place annually in Paris. Shanaya, who is soon to make her debut into films, was escorted down the stairs by father Sanjay Kapoor.

Well, here are the glimpses of the event and Sanjay and Maheep look like proud parents cheering for their baby girl: