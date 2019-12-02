Shanaya Kapoor looks ravishing in red at Le Bal des Débutantes

We already told you that Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was going to represent India in this year’s Le Bal des Débutantes. The oldest and the world’s most high-profile event for debutants takes place annually in Paris. Shanaya, who is soon to make her debut into films, was escorted down the stairs by father Sanjay Kapoor.
Well, here are the glimpses of the event and Sanjay and Maheep look like proud parents cheering for their baby girl:
For the prestigious event, Shanaya Kapoor chose a beautiful red gown. Maheep took to her Instagram to share the pictures of Shanaya's ravishing red ensemble. " That’s my girl 🤩😍 🧿," she captioned the picture.
The aspiring actress will also performed with her father at the event. In an earlier interview, Sanjay had revealed that he was indeed nervous about matching steps with the daughter.
In case you didn’t know, Shanaya has been learning belly dancing for a while now.
Before she ventures into films, she also wants to understand how film-making works. Hence, Shanaya is presently working as an assistant director with cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s forthcoming film The Kargil Girl.
