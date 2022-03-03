Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya to mark their Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak'

Actors Lakshya and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to mark their big Bollywood debut with the upcoming film 'Bedhadak'.

Karan Johar on Thursday made the announcement on his social media handles. Sharing the first poster of the film featuring Lakshya, the filmmaker wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!"

He then shared the poster featuring Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!," he wrote.

The third poster introduced Gurfateh Pirzada as Angad. "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!," the tweet read.

'Bedhadak' will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The makers haven't revealed the release date of the film yet.

Initially, Lakshya was set to mark his debut with 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film ran into troubled waters after Kartik's exit.

Kartik had already shot a major portion of the film before it fell apart.

While rumours have it that the film has been shelved, Karan Johar has still maintained his silence. He had however said that the announcement of the new cast will be made soon.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:48 AM IST