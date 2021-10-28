Shanaya Kapoor and her mom Maheep Kapoor share childhood pics of Aryan Khan after he gets bail in Mumbai cruise drugs case

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has reacted to the news of her friend Aryan Khan's bail verdict.

Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested earlier this month in a drugs-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Bombay High Court granted him bail on Thursday.

Following the news, Shanaya took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from their childhood.

In the picture, Aryan and Shanaya walked side-by-side. While Aryan wore a yellow T-shirt, Shanya was seen in a white and black outfit. She shared the picture with red heart emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor is best friend of Suhana Khan. Moreover, her family is very close to Shah Rukh Khan’s family with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor being regular at all the celebrations at Mannat.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also posted a throwback picture of Gauri Khan and Aryan. In the caption, she posted a red heart emoticon.

Take a look at her post here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Several other Bollywood celebs, including Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, R Madhavan, and others, also reacted to the news.

Also, fans of the superstar gather outside his residence Mannat, in Bandra, to celebrate after Aryan got bail.

Aryan will, however, not be walking out of the jail today due to pending paper work and procedures.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

It was on October 3 that the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha following a raid on a rave party on board Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 08:20 PM IST