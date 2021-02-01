Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about the 'Sharara' girl

Shamita Shetty was born in Mangalore on 2nd February 1979 to Sunanda and Surender Shetty. Shamita was interested in fashion from a young age. She went to SNDT College in Mumbai to attain expertise in the field of fashion designing after completing her graduation from Sydenham College.

She started her work as a fashion designer with Manish Malhotra who is one of the most renowned man in the fashion industry. Shamita then went on to pursue a career in interior designing.

In order to polish her knowledge on interior designing, she went to Central Martins and Inchbald School of Design in London. She designed a club in Mumbai called 'Royalty', 'Chandigarh Losis Spa' and numerous others for which she also received several awards.

Acting Career

Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with 'Mohabbatien' which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbuster of the year 2000. Shamita's performance in the movie was praised and she earned IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year.

She was appreciated for her performance in films like 'Zeher' and 'Bewafa'. Shamita appeared in a number of superhit dance numbers. 'Sharara Sharara' from 'Mere Yaar ki Shaadi Hai' was her biggest hit. She also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films.

Shamita has made her presence felt in a number of reality TV shows. She was a contestant in the third season of Big Boss. She appeared in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8 and also reached the finals of Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi, season 9.

Shamita has endorsed a number of brands and is currently gaining fame as an interior designer. She also played a pivotal role in the web series 'Black Windows' which premiered recently on Zee5.