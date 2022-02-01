Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: A look at her sweet love story with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

Actress Shamita Shetty was born in Mangalore on February 2, 1979. Sister to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita has made a name for herself over the years in the entertainment industry.

She was interested in fashion from a young age and worked as a fashion designer after graduation with Manish Malhotra. Shamita then went on to pursue a career in interior designing.

Shamita made her acting debut with 'Mohabbatien' which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2000. Shamita appeared in a number of superhit dance numbers and 'Sharara Sharara' from 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' was her biggest hit. She also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films.

Shamita has made her presence felt in a number of reality TV shows. She was a contestant in the third season of 'Bigg Boss'. She appeared in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' season 8 and also reached the finals of 'Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi' season 9.

She recently appeared in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and reached the finals but didn't win. She also went on to appear in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is where she met Raqesh Bapat and they have been dating ever since.

From day one, Shamita thought of Raqesh as her true connection. The actress had said that she loves to spend time with him. During fights with other housemates, Raqesh would always support her.

During one of the episodes, Shamita poured her heart out to one of the contestants, Neha Bhasin, that she likes Raqesh.

The two have had their share of fights too. In one of the fights, they even hurled abuses at each other and Shamita called Raqesh egoistic.

Later, during a conversation, Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. After taking a pause, Raqesh told Shamita, 'Je t’aime' which translates as I love you in French. Shamita was shocked and asked Raqesh, 'Do you even know the meaning of Je t’aime?' To which, he replied, 'Yes, I do.'

Raqesh also entered 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard contestant but had to quit the show due to health complications.

Even after 'Bigg Boss OTT', the couple stayed strong and they were spotted together leaving restaurants after dinner.

