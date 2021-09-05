'Shameful': Kriti Sanon slams media for being 'insensitive' while covering Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently lashed out at media persons and photographers for being insensitive while covering funerals.

On September 2, the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shocker for everyone. The entire tv industry and the actor’s fans are in complete shock.

The actor’s funeral that took place on September 3 in Mumbai was widely covered by the media. However, the 'insensitive' coverage has not gone down well with Kriti Sanon.

Taking to Twitter, Kriti penned a strongly worded note which read, "Breaks my heart to see our media, photographers and even online portals being so insensitive. Shameful! This isn’t 'News', nor is it 'Entertainment'! Draw some boundaries! Have a conscience! Said it before, Saying it again! STOP covering funerals!"

"Stop hounding people who are dealing with personal loss by flashing your camera in their face at their most vulnerable time! And for what? A few posts? Online portals and channels are equally at fault: Take a stand, DON’T post those pictures and videos! Stop faking sensitivity by just writing 'Heartbreaking' in the captions of such inhuman insensitive posts, Kriti added.

Kriti has always spoken her mind and made sure she points out this insensitive coverage.

Recently, actress Anushka Sharma too shared a post by a stand-up comedian Zakir Khan who penned down a post of how celebrity deaths are turned into a 'tamasha' for the media.

Sidharth was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. According to one of the hospital officials, the actor was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

