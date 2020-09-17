'Shame on you fake feminist': Women blast Kangana for comparing office demolition to rape

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has now compared the demolition to rape.

Sharing pictures of the same once again, Ranaut penned down a post on National Unemployment Day.

She took to Twitter and wrote, “This is rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem and my future. An age is passed in building houses and you don't even sigh. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? What was once a temple you made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is this not rape?”