'Shame on you fake feminist': Women blast Kangana for comparing office demolition to rape

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has now compared the demolition to rape.
Sharing pictures of the same once again, Ranaut penned down a post on National Unemployment Day.
She took to Twitter and wrote, “This is rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem and my future. An age is passed in building houses and you don't even sigh. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? What was once a temple you made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is this not rape?”
Women on Twitter weren’t having any of Kangana’s BS and called her out for drawing the insensitive comparison.
One user wrote, "Now this is something not acceptable whatsoever @KanganaTeam dare you compare rape with demolishment..... Do you know how a rape feals like ? Have you ever met any victim she will tell you what it is to be raped ?Shame on you fake feminist."
Commenting on the same Kangana tweeted, "What to expect from a medieval age feminist like you, for you rape is just in the vagina only, some women identify more with their brains and consciousness.... leave it you won’t understand."
Some Twitter users even stated the similarity of Ranaut’s statement to that of Salman Khan during the promotion of his film ‘Sultan’.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging platform.
Last week, a BMC team reached Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.
The Bombay High Court, however, stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC and sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.
The trouble between the ruling Shiv Sena and Kangana started after the actor said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" after tne death of Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
Reacting strongly to her comment, Raut purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." Hitting back, Ranaut had tweeted last week, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?"
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)