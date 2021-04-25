'Shame on such morons': Furious netizens once again slam Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they return post romantic vacation

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were recently trolled for flying to Maldives for a romantic vacation amid COVID-19 crisis, returned to Mumbai on Sunday.
The actors were spotted at the airport by shutterbugs as they arrived in the city amid the ongoing 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra.
After the pictures and videos of Ranbir and Alia were shared on social media, several netizens once again lambasted the 'privileged' celebs for enjoying a holiday while India is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases.
A user wrote: "All these privileged a***s coming back from Maldives burns my blood. Literally the least they could have done is use their platform for amplifying tweets and posts. It could have saved so many lives. But they don’t care. We need to stop obsessing over them. They aren’t worth it."
Another commented, "How damn care they r, people r dying in India n they were not only on vacation but their pr team also called cameramen to capture their come back! People should banned their movies and their bread & butter."
A comment on the above post read, "Now let them quarantine for the required days and after that they should donate plasma as both have recovered from Covid. One good deed after enjoying while others were dying won't do any harm to them."
A netizen asked, "Why the heck people are still coming inside India from foreign locations?? When will govt ban flights? It will happen when half of the population will be gone?"
"Each and Everything will be remembered. Shame on such people who ran away wen whole country is upside down," wrote another.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Maldives on April 19 after recovering from COVID-19.
