'Shame on such morons': Furious netizens once again slam Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they return post romantic vacation

After the pictures and videos of Ranbir and Alia were shared on social media, several netizens once again lambasted the 'privileged' celebs for enjoying a holiday while India is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

A user wrote: "All these privileged a***s coming back from Maldives burns my blood. Literally the least they could have done is use their platform for amplifying tweets and posts. It could have saved so many lives. But they don’t care. We need to stop obsessing over them. They aren’t worth it."

Another commented, "How damn care they r, people r dying in India n they were not only on vacation but their pr team also called cameramen to capture their come back! People should banned their movies and their bread & butter."