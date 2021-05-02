'Shame on all you misery porn peddlers': Samir Soni says he's 'fed up' of 'worldwide India bashing'

Actor Samir Soni has said that he's tired of India being criticised amid the extremely challenging situation with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Student of the Year' actor on Sunday shared a note on Instagram and lashed out at 'myseryporn' peddlers.
Sameer wrote: "Fed-up of this worldwide India bashing and some Indians actually taking pleasure in it. I love my country and stand by it, through thick and thin. And shame on all you ‘myseryporn’ peddlers, you'll probably sell your own family for sake of ‘Headlines’ or ‘Breaking News’."
"Straight from my heart," he added in the caption.
For the unversed, as India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several international media outlets have been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the ongoing crisis.
Soni's post has recieved mixed reactions on social media with many asking the actor to 'step out from his plush home' and see the grim reality of the pandemic.
A user commented: "There is a difference between jingoism and patriotism. Calling a spade a spade - is it being negative or holding a mirror?"
Responding to the netizen, Sameer wrote, "it’s the intent that matters. Don’t have to show funeral pyres and dead bodies, to give the information. Maybe in a film but not in national or international news. Unfortunately news is also a business and graphic pictures are sold for thousands or lacs."
Meanwhile, amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,95,57,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,15,542 related deaths, and 1,59,92,271 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 33,49,644, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning.
