Shama Sikander sets Instagram on fire in a hot monochrome bikini

Although she hasn’t been very active in the Indian entertainment industry, let us tell you that Shama Sikander is quite the star on social media. She shares many fashion posts as well as her travel shenanigans on Instagram. Recently, the model-actress posted a photo of hers from her Croatia trip and the same has grabbed quite a bit of attention.

Shama Sikander posted a rather sexy black and white bikini photo saying, “It is not joy that makes us grateful. It is gratitude that make us joyful…” Here, have a look at the post: