Shakti Kapoor 'will not allow' daughter Shraddha to resume work, says 'the worst is yet to come'

Although Maharashtra government has green-signaled the shooting of films, TV and OTT shows in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will not be returning to work anytime soon. Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, in an interview, said, "I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now."

With a series of new guidelines, Maharashtra Government gave the go-ahead to the entertainment industry for the resumption of shooting soon. This was decided after a video conference that took place on Thursday night between representatives of the entertainment industry and Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, chief secretary of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra. However, veteran Shakti Kapoor says that he will not allow daughter Shraddha to resume work. Speaking to ETimes, he said, "I will not go out and work for now nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one’s life."

"It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside," he added.