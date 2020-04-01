Shakti Kapoor shares emotional video, urges fans to stay home and understand the value of life

As the whole world grappling with the novel coronvirus pandemic, Shakti Kapoor, has shared n emotional video where he urged fans to stay home and understand the value of life. The veteran actor has shared a heart-touching story of a 93 years old coronavirus survivor from Italy.

Bollywood celebrities have been using their platform to raise awareness abut COVID-19. Apart from donating for the cause, stars have also been making videos and urging fans to maintain social distancing and stay home. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor also shared a video on Instagram. In the video, the 'Raja Babu' actor can be seen getting teary-eyed as he shares a story of a 93-year-old coronavirus survivor from Italy. Shakti concluded the video by requesting fans to stay home and understand the value of the precious gift called life.

