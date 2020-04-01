Shakti Kapoor shares emotional video, urges fans to stay home and understand the value of life

As the whole world grappling with the novel coronvirus pandemic, Shakti Kapoor, has shared n emotional video where he urged fans to stay home and understand the value of life. The veteran actor has shared a heart-touching story of a 93 years old coronavirus survivor from Italy.
Bollywood celebrities have been using their platform to raise awareness abut COVID-19. Apart from donating for the cause, stars have also been making videos and urging fans to maintain social distancing and stay home. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor also shared a video on Instagram. In the video, the 'Raja Babu' actor can be seen getting teary-eyed as he shares a story of a 93-year-old coronavirus survivor from Italy. Shakti concluded the video by requesting fans to stay home and understand the value of the precious gift called life.
Check out the video here:
Meanwhile,Shakti Kapoor's daughter and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is also in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her quarantine period on Instagram.
On Tuesday, Shraddha shared a video on the photo-sharing app, where she was seen working out on her terrace.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tiger Shroff's action thriller 'Baaghi 3'. She was also seen in Remo D'souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D', which featured Varun Dhawan as the lead.
