Shakti Kapoor Birthday Special: Actor's sweet moments with daughter Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shakti Kapoor is one of most famous villains of Bollywood. He has played many iconic characters on screen.

While many thought Shakti can only play an antagonist, he proved them wrong. Shakti Kapoor turned out to be a great comedian. His comic timings were unmatchable. He indeed is one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

He started his Bollywood journey with movie 'Khel Khilari Ka' starring Darmendra and Hema Malini, in 1977. His full name is Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor. But, Sunil Dutt felt that this name wouldn't do justice to his villainous role in the film 'Rocky' and hence Shakti Kapoor was born.

After that Shakti featured in many successful films. Each role he played on the screen managed to grab the audience's attention. He soon gained popularity.

Shakti Kapoor has also done many reality shows.

Shakti Kapoor was born on 3rd of September, 1952, in Delhi. He hails from a Punjabi family. He is married to Shivhangi Kohlapure, the sister of actor Padmini Kohlapure.

Shakti is often seen sharing adorable moments with daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor. Their pictures on social media platforms give a glimpse of their bond.

On his 69th birthday, here are Shakti Kapoor's adorable moments with daughter Shraddha:

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:01 PM IST