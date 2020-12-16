Shakeela Trailer: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi give a peek into the making of an adult star

Makers of Richa Chadha’s upcoming film “Shakeela” unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday. The film is inspired by the life event of famous adult star Shakeela who predominantly starred in southern cinema.

Making her debut at a young age of 16, Shakeela went on to star in about 250 controversial and bold films.

Shakeela was a major star in the late 1990's and early 2000's. Such was her aura that, stars back then used to avoid releasing their films opposite her.

The trailer shows Shakeela’s journey after the death of south siren Silk Smitha. It narrates how a young teenager turned to showbiz to support her family, and eventually ruled the cinema halls with her charisma and charm.