Shakeela Trailer: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi give a peek into the making of an adult star

Makers of Richa Chadha’s upcoming film “Shakeela” unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday. The film is inspired by the life event of famous adult star Shakeela who predominantly starred in southern cinema.
Making her debut at a young age of 16, Shakeela went on to star in about 250 controversial and bold films.
Shakeela was a major star in the late 1990's and early 2000's. Such was her aura that, stars back then used to avoid releasing their films opposite her.
The trailer shows Shakeela’s journey after the death of south siren Silk Smitha. It narrates how a young teenager turned to showbiz to support her family, and eventually ruled the cinema halls with her charisma and charm.
It portrays the hardships of the actress as she had to face lots of criticism, insults and betrayals from her own family members and the film fraternity who were influential in getting her films banned.
In an interview while promoting her film, Richa said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note.”
“Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji,” she added.
For those unversed, Richa and Pankaj have worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s “Gangs of Wasseypur.”
“Shakeela” stars Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead and is directed by noted director Indrajit Lankesh. It is produced by Sammy Nanwani, and will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.
