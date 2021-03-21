'Shai's character is of a troubled teenager': Pooja Bhatt breaks silence on NCPCR's objections against 'Bombay Begums'

Actress Pooja Bhatt, who starred in Netflix's 'Bombay Begums', has finally reacted to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) objection against inappropriate portrayal of children in the series.

Reiterating that it is a work of fiction, Pooja said that people have 'own sets of biases, their own understandings, and their way of looking at the world', but it's all about intentions.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the character of 13-year-old schoolgirl, she told India Today, "So my response was, sit down with the Commission, talk to them, let them understand that Shai's character is of a troubled teenager and we have plenty of those in our society who are lost within their own homes. She (the child in Bombay Begums) begins by saying 'I would rather be a rebel and lead the pack but what am I rebelling against?' So, I think we have all gone through that at some point."