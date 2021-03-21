'Shai's character is of a troubled teenager': Pooja Bhatt breaks silence on NCPCR's objections against 'Bombay Begums'

Actress Pooja Bhatt, who starred in Netflix's 'Bombay Begums', has finally reacted to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) objection against inappropriate portrayal of children in the series.
Reiterating that it is a work of fiction, Pooja said that people have 'own sets of biases, their own understandings, and their way of looking at the world', but it's all about intentions.
Talking about the controversy surrounding the character of 13-year-old schoolgirl, she told India Today, "So my response was, sit down with the Commission, talk to them, let them understand that Shai's character is of a troubled teenager and we have plenty of those in our society who are lost within their own homes. She (the child in Bombay Begums) begins by saying 'I would rather be a rebel and lead the pack but what am I rebelling against?' So, I think we have all gone through that at some point."
For the unversed, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series. The objection is based on a complaint, which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. They had asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.
"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.
"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission said.
