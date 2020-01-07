Shaina NC trolled for telling Anurag Kashyap India only country where people can criticise PM

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC hit out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for speaking against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. She said that India is the only country in the world where one can criticize the Prime Minister. "Enjoy this freedom, but your insidious activities may end up killing the golden goose. Think...or maybe that's beyond you," she added.
However, the BJP spokesperson got trolled instead. One user wrote, "Dear ma'am, India is democracy. And every citizen has the right to criticize the prime minister. I hope you know there is a country called US where the president is criticized right, left and center. And, you or your party is not doing us any favour."
"You are blind. Australian PM was chased away by angry citizens. Please tell us what instruction Modi will give to police if this happened here. Please," wrote another user. A user wrote, "What amazing innocence on your part to think that freedom to criticise the PM is your vardaan to us Indians!"
Anurag Kashyap on Monday had changed his display picture (DP) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks after several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Also referring to the brutality at JNU allegedly by ABVP activists, Kashyap said, "We should be thankful because we are both lucky and safe. I say this as we are safe that we do not have their (BJP) government here (in Maharashtra)."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)