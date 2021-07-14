Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira writes 'you make my heart skip a beat'; fans say 'he does that to everyone'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to social media on Wednesday morning to share a throwback picture with the 'Kabir Singh' actor and penned a sweet note for him.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared an adorable picture where the duo is seen smiling for the camera. One can also spot a huge wedding ring on Mira's finger.
Sharing it, she wrote: "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch."
Fans couldn't stop gushing over the cute couple in the comments section.
A user wrote, "Seeing you two ... always makes me smile."
Responding to Mira's caption, a netizen wrote: "He does it to everybody, not just to you."
Another commented, "The thing with skipping heart beat, he does that to everyone."
An avid social media user, Mira recently shared a picture marking six years of her marriage with Shahid on July 7.
"I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," she wrote in the caption.
The couple had tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office. Post that, he will star in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.
The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.
