Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira writes 'you make my heart skip a beat'; fans say 'he does that to everyone'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to social media on Wednesday morning to share a throwback picture with the 'Kabir Singh' actor and penned a sweet note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared an adorable picture where the duo is seen smiling for the camera. One can also spot a huge wedding ring on Mira's finger.

Sharing it, she wrote: "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch."