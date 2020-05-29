Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira wishes 'Baba' Pankaj Kapur on 66th birthday

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for seasoned actor and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Kapoor on Friday shared a family picture with her 'Baba' in the centre looking dashing and in all smiles. The monochrome picture also has half faces of wife Supriya Pathak, son Shahid, and Mira.

Dubbing him as the 'bestest', Mira penned a cheerful birthday note alongside the picture.

"Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we're the Safedas! To the bestest 'Baba', We love you," the caption read.