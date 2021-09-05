Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira turns 'Mom the Builder' on son Zain's 3rd birthday; watch video

On son Zain's third birthday, Mira Rajput Kapoor channeled her inner 'builder' and gifted him a toy JCB excavator. In a video shared on Instagram Shahid Kapoor's wife is seen assembling the toy.

Mira took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video and penned a sweet birthday note for baby Zain.

She wrote: "Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan."

"This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (at least for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I’ve always enjoyed building things, and that’s probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB," the social media star added.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son Zain.

Last week, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira's firstborn Misha turned a year older.

On the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Apart from that he will be seen in an upcoming spy series directed by Raj and DK.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:31 PM IST