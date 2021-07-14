Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira tells 'forever third wheel' Ishaan Khatter to 'get off her bed'; see post

A few days back, she posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cuddle while posing for the camera. Mira captioned the post as 'Playgroup' and Ishaan called her a 'Bhabhidoll'.

Shahid, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film 'Pippa' lined up.

On the other hand, Shahid will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie 'Jersey'. He has also been shooting for Raj and DK's upcoming action series on Amazon Prime Video.