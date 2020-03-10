Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shares 'love life in technicolour' on Holi and it's all things love

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor never fail to give us major couple goals through their social media PDA. The couple often shares loved up posts on the photo-sharing app, leaving fans in awe of them. On the occasion of Holi, the 'Kabir Singh' actor's wife took to her social media and shared her 'love life in technicolour'.

Mira Kapoor celebrated Holi 2020 with her girl pals and also gave fans glimpses from the bash. In a picture that the star wife shared, she can be seen clad in a tie-dye shirt and wearing quirky sunglasses. However, Mira wasn't just posing for a candid picture, she's seen flaunting her neck tattoo. Shahid's initials 'SK' can be seen written on her neck, with a heart in the colour red.

She captioned the post, "love life in technicolour."

Check it out here: