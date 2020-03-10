Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shares 'love life in technicolour' on Holi and it's all things love

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor never fail to give us major couple goals through their social media PDA. The couple often shares loved up posts on the photo-sharing app, leaving fans in awe of them. On the occasion of Holi, the 'Kabir Singh' actor's wife took to her social media and shared her 'love life in technicolour'.
Mira Kapoor celebrated Holi 2020 with her girl pals and also gave fans glimpses from the bash. In a picture that the star wife shared, she can be seen clad in a tie-dye shirt and wearing quirky sunglasses. However, Mira wasn't just posing for a candid picture, she's seen flaunting her neck tattoo. Shahid's initials 'SK' can be seen written on her neck, with a heart in the colour red.
She captioned the post, "love life in technicolour."
Check it out here:
Mira also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her girl gang. Giving us a closer look to her Holi outfit, she teamed her tie-dye shirt with a yellow drop-waist skirt. Adding a pair of quirky sunglasses, Mira Kapoor wore a slingback and cinched her shirt by tying a knot.
Earlier, she had also shared a blurred picture of herself and Shahid. Doting husband Shahid's comment on the picture stole the show. He wrote, "This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you."
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' and will be next seen in 'Jersey'. The sports drama is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.
