Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput leaves a funny comment on his recent picture

Mira was quick to respond to it with a fire and heart-eyes emojis. She then tagged her sister and mentioned how her husband had aced even the hat-hair look.

Mira wrote: "I know right. He's even aced hat-hair."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. The couple have two children Misha and Zain.