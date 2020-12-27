Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput expecting her third baby? Check out her answer

Earlier, in an interview with a daily, when Shahid Kapoor was asked if Mira Kapoor has any inclination towards showbiz, 'The Kabir Singh' actor had said that it is completely her decision.

Kapoor said that they had their first child in the first year of their marriage and two years later they and their second child. So, the actor feels that it is difficult for Mira to give time to anything else other than herself. Shahid also said that she is a very dedicated mother and is completely consumed by that. He said that Mira is just 25 and has all her life to figure out so many things for herself.