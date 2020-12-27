Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput expecting her third baby? Check out her answer

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram to interact with her followers via an 'Ask Me Anything session' and cleared the air on pregnancy rumours.
When the star wife was asked if she was pregnant again, she replied, "No," with a laughing emoji.
Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 in Delhi and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. Two years later, their second child, son Zain, was born.
Mira also answered a few other questions, inluding the one where she was asked about her plans of making a Bollywood debut.
"No," she wrote along with a folded hands emoji.
Earlier, in an interview with a daily, when Shahid Kapoor was asked if Mira Kapoor has any inclination towards showbiz, 'The Kabir Singh' actor had said that it is completely her decision.
Kapoor said that they had their first child in the first year of their marriage and two years later they and their second child. So, the actor feels that it is difficult for Mira to give time to anything else other than herself. Shahid also said that she is a very dedicated mother and is completely consumed by that. He said that Mira is just 25 and has all her life to figure out so many things for herself.
On the work front, Shahid has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jersey', which is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see the father-son duo of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapur sharing screen space together for the second time.
The film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.
