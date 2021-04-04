Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira looks stunning in a printed swimsuit in latest sun-kissed pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is currently enjoying the weekend by dipping in the pool.
On Sunday, the star's wife took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in a printed peach swimsuit. She's seen wearing Kolhapuri flats, sunglasses and golden hoops as she poses for the camera.
"Minutes before the mess," Mira captioned the sun-kissed picture.
Check it out here:
Earlier on Saturday, Shahid had also shared a picture of himself where he was seen beating the heat in a pool as sun sets in the background.
Wearing a cool pair of sunglasses, Shahid was seen flaunting his biceps and a designer beard. Shahid looked every inch a scorcher in the frame that plays with light and shadow, running his hand through wet hair.
The celebrity couple is the parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.