Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife Mira Rajput sets the internet ablaze in a black bikini

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput , who recently returned from a Goa vacation, on Thursday decided to treat her fans with a stunning picture of herself.
Sharing yet another glimpse of her vacay, the gorgeous star wife shared a beautiful sun-kissed photo, where she's seen rocking a black bikini set. Bikini-clad Mira has completed her look with some statement gold jewellery and a printed kimono.
Sharing an an analogy between avocados and bikini bodies, she wrote in the caption: "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming."
Earlier, Mira had shared a few other pictures from her Goa vacay with husband Shahid Kapoor.
In one of the pictures, she was seen sporting a flowy stripped dress she poses at a beach in Tulum. Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Mira had written, "Look for the magic in every moment."
Reacting to the post, the 'Haider' actor had commented, "I see it in your eyes."
In December, during an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her followers on Instagram, Mira had cleared the air on pregnancy rumours.
When the star wife was asked if she was pregnant again, she replied, "No," with a laughing emoji.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, on the work front, is awaiting the release of his sports drama 'Jersey'. Makers of the flick are all set to bring the film in theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5.
'Jersey' starring Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara.
It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film 'Jersey.' The sports-drama is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi.
Bollywood's handsome hunk will also play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming Over-the-Top (OTT) project.