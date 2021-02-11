Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife Mira Rajput sets the internet ablaze in a black bikini

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput , who recently returned from a Goa vacation, on Thursday decided to treat her fans with a stunning picture of herself.

Sharing yet another glimpse of her vacay, the gorgeous star wife shared a beautiful sun-kissed photo, where she's seen rocking a black bikini set. Bikini-clad Mira has completed her look with some statement gold jewellery and a printed kimono.

Sharing an an analogy between avocados and bikini bodies, she wrote in the caption: "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming."