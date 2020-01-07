Say that again: Shahid Kapoor's Rs 5k hoodie is a must-have for every Pulp Fiction fan in their winter wardrobe

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Jersey' was spotted at the airport on Tuesday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor looked dapper as he strutted towards the airport.
Shahid is hands-down, one of the most stylish actors in B-town. While Bollywood celebrities don't shy away from sporting high-end fashion brands, Shasha kept his airport look lowkey and wore an affordable sweatshirt. The actor was seen wearing an olive green sweatshirt and black pants. Shahid accessorized his look with sunglasses, sneakers and a backpack.
Shahid Kapoor's hoodie is a must-have in your winter wardrobe and is just for Rs. 5,000.
Urban Outfitters' Pulp Fiction Puff Print Hoodie Sweatshirt comes at an affordable price of $69.00.
On the work front, 2019 was a blockbuster year for actor Shahid Kapoor as he delivered the biggest hit of his career with Kabir Singh. Despite the film being criticized for its misogyny by a section of the society, the film did exceptionally well at the box office.
After the huge success of 'Kabir Singh', the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Jersey'. The film will hit theatres on August 28 next year.
