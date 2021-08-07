Shahid Kapoor's new selfie reminds wife Mira Rajput of Kylie Jenner; see photo

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently treated his fans to a 'carfie' where he looked dashing while striking a pose for the camera, reminding his wife Mira Rajput of Kylie Jenner.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie from inside his car, in which he looked dapper as ever, donning a black sleeveless vest.

He posed with one hand behind his head and gave the camera a smouldering gaze.

In the caption of the picture, Shahid wrote, "Ain't no darkness that kill your inner light."

Taking a sly dig at her husband, Mira was quick to respond to the post, hailing Shahid as the popular beauty mogul. Commenting on the post, Mira teased, 'Hi Kylie'.