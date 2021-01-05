Shahid Kapoor’s 'Kabir Singh' co-star Vanita Kharat bares it all to promote body positivity

Actress Vanita Kharat, who starred in Shahid Kapoor's 2019's romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh', has bared it all to promote body positivity.
In the picture, which has been shot for a calendar shoot, Vanita is seen posing naked, covering her modesty with a kite.
The post's caption read: "I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!
Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement."
Check it out here:
Reacting to the beautiful picture of the actress, a user wrote, "It’s a beautiful happy pic! Really inspiring! I wish that every human achieve this level of confidence, self pride and self love!"
Another commented, "Cheers to your confidence."
Vanita Kharat, who has worked in 'Vicky Velingkar' and 'Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra', played the role of Shahid Kapoor's house help in the film.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was the Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. 'Kabir Singh' didn't just top the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section, it also became India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year.
Despite the film being criticized by a section of society, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and became the biggest hit of Kapoor's career.
Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti in the film.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)