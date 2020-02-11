Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns mehendi artist for mom Mira

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports-drama 'Jersey'. While, the actor is in Chandigarh, his wife Mira and daughter Misha have been spending some quality time together. On Monday, Misha turned into a mehendi artist for mom and Mira has shared a sweet glimpse of 'Mehndi by Missy' on Instagram.

Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are proud parents of Misha and Zain. The duo is often spotted around the town with their adorable 3-year-old daughter. Shahid's daughter Misha painted her mommy's hand with sketch pens. Sharing the picture of her colourful hands Mira wrote, "Mehndi by Missy"