Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns mehendi artist for mom Mira

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports-drama 'Jersey'. While, the actor is in Chandigarh, his wife Mira and daughter Misha have been spending some quality time together. On Monday, Misha turned into a mehendi artist for mom and Mira has shared a sweet glimpse of 'Mehndi by Missy' on Instagram.
Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are proud parents of Misha and Zain. The duo is often spotted around the town with their adorable 3-year-old daughter. Shahid's daughter Misha painted her mommy's hand with sketch pens. Sharing the picture of her colourful hands Mira wrote, "Mehndi by Missy"
Mira often shares sneak peeks of her family on the photo-sharing app. In December, Shahid had turned into a Santa Claus for his kids and his wife shared the picture of the fittest Santa on her Instagram account. In the picture, Shahid donned the typical red and white costume with a big fake beard.
"Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge. Happy Holidays," she captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has recently resumed work after he injured himself while shooting a cricket sequence for the upcoming sports drama. 'The Kabir Singh' actor had to get 13 stitches on his lower lip and ergo took a break from shooting 'Jersey'.
'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.
