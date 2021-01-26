Shahid Kapoor's comment on wife Mira's stunning pic from Goa vacay is the cutest thing on internet today

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film 'Kabir Singh', is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa, with his wife Mira Rajput.
Mira on Tuesday took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself from their Goa trip. However, it was her husband's sweet comment that stole the show!
In the photo, she is seen sporting a flowy stripped dress she poses at a beach in Tulum. Sharing a picture on the photo-sharing app, Mira wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment."
Reacting to the post, the 'Haider' actor commented, "I see it in your eyes."
Soon, netizens jumped to the comments section to react to Shahid and Mira's social media PDA.
A user wrote, "FAV couple of Bollywood of all time."
Another commented, "how cute!"
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had headed to Goa for a vacation last week. The star wife has been sharing sun-kissed pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app.
Check them out here:
On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
Apart from 'Jersey,' Shahid is all set to play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming Over-the-Top (OTT) project.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)