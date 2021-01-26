Shahid Kapoor's comment on wife Mira's stunning pic from Goa vacay is the cutest thing on internet today

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film 'Kabir Singh', is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa, with his wife Mira Rajput.

Mira on Tuesday took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself from their Goa trip. However, it was her husband's sweet comment that stole the show!

In the photo, she is seen sporting a flowy stripped dress she poses at a beach in Tulum. Sharing a picture on the photo-sharing app, Mira wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment."