Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for Kiara Advani has an epic 'Kabir Singh' reference

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani ringed into her 28th birthday on Friday and her 'Kabir Singh' co-star took to social media to wish her. Shahid's birthday wish for Kiara had a 'Kabir Singh' reference.
Sharing a still from the 2019's romantic-thriller, Shahid wrote, "Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare."
Check it out here:
Shahid Kapoor's romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh' didn't just top the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section, it also became India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was the Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Despite the film being criticized for its misogyny by a section of the society, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and became the biggest hit of Kapoor's career. Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti in the film.
On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in film 'Guilty'. She has an impressive line-up of feature films. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb', will star in the heroine-centric project 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', and co-star with Sidharth Malhotra in the biopic 'Shershaah', before teaming up with Kartik Aaryan in the horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)