Shahid Kapoor wishes mother Neelima Azeem with a sweet post on her 62nd birthday

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem on her 62nd birthday.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother and penned down a short yet love-filled birthday wish for her.

The picture sees Neelima happy, merry, and content while posing in a boat looking at the fleet of birds in the sky.

" Mom..... I love you ..... happy happy birthday," the star wrote in the caption with red heart emoticons.