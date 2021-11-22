Shahid Kapoor unveils first poster of 'Jersey'; trailer to be out on THIS date

After a gap of two years, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited film 'Jersey'.

Known to shatter glass ceilings with his roles, Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' last made a lot of noise for all the right reasons. Amidst much euphoria about the actor coming back to the theatres, the makers of 'Jersey' unveiled the official first look of the film on Monday (November 22).

The poster sees Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar. Set against the backdrop of India’s favourite sport, cricket, 'Jersey' highlights the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.

Shahid also shared the poster on his official Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote, "ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go."

The makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be launched on Tuesday (November 23) at 5:30 pm.

Producer Aman Gill said, "We all are very excited to be sharing the first poster of Jersey today and trailer tomorrow with everyone. The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we did not want to compromise anything for the audience along the way. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience responses on our posters and trailer in the coming days."

With Shahid headlining the film along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu 'Jersey' and has music directors of 'Kabir Singh', Sachet and Parampara are composing chart-busting tunes for Shahid once again.

Jersey has been mounted on a lavish scale by its presenter Allu Aravind and producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

The film will hit the big screens on December 31, 2021.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:12 PM IST