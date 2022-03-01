Shahid Kapoor to charge Rs 38 crore for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next?

Amid reports of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor taking a pay cut for his upcoming film ‘Jersey’, it is now being rumoured that the actor has hiked his fees for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shahid has charged a whopping amount of Rs 38 crore for the untitled film.

Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors. Son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he has incredibly evolved over a span of two decades.

Fond of dancing from childhood, Shahid joined famed-choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance institute as a teenager. He went on to appear as a background dancer in the films 'Dil To Pagal Hai' (1997) and 'Taal' (1999).

Shahid made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh's teenage romance 'Ishq Vishk' (2003).

After mastering teenage romance films, Shahid worked in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' (2005) in which he played Aditya, fondly called Adi Chachu by his orphaned nieces and nephews.

The film also starred Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. The film was much-loved by the younger audiences.

Shahid and Amrita's on-screen chemistry was a hit, as the duo was paired once again with the 2006 film 'Vivah'. Shahid played the role of Prem, a very gentlemanly, family-type young man from an affluent family.

Shahid's major tryst with success happened with Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab We Met', in which he paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

And then with 'Kaminey' (2009), Shahid wore the skin of a character who isn't all white and cute. While he rocked his performance in this new character, Charlie, he also played the simpleton man -- Guddu -- as his identical twin.

A landmark film in Shahid's career is Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider' (2014), an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'Hamlet'.

If we thought there could be no experimental character for Shahid after Charlie and Haider, then Shahid proved us wrong by playing Tommy Singh in 'Udta Punjab' (2016).

After 'Udta Punjab', he opted for another path-breaking project titled 'Kabir Singh', the Bollywood remake of the Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy'.

Kabir's character is full of rage and passion. He falls in love with Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, and the film follows their rollercoaster journey of intense love and separation.

Despite contrasting opinions on how it should be perceived, Shahid absolutely nailed the part, even if it was hotly debated as a problematic, toxic character.

Shahid is now all set to woo the audience with the never-seen-before avatars in the upcoming projects. He is coming up with a sports drama 'Jersey', in which he plays the role of a father and husband, with a broken dream career. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit the theatres on April 14.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid has other mixes of characters including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an action film 'Bull', directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, which will hit the big screen in April 2023.

With ANI Inputs

