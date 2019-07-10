Shahid Kapoor to become the highest paid actor in Bollywood post ‘Kabir Singh’ success

<p>Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ has crossed a collection of 240 crore on Box office and has left behind URI which was the highest grosser of 2019. However post the film’s success the lead actor seems to have hiked his fees.</p><p>A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the actor will be charging about Rs 35 crore for his upcoming film project which will also make him one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood.</p><p>He earlier thanked his fans for all the love and support for Kabir Singh, on social media he wrote, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all."</p><p>On getting the much-needed blockbuster, Shahid had also said, "You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."</p><p>Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film has been surrounded by controversies and received alot of backlash which didn’t phase the growing numbers at box office. The film also starred Kiara Advani as the female lead.</p>.Watch Kubbra Sait create Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ slap parody