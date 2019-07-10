Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor to become the highest paid actor in Bollywood post ‘Kabir Singh’ success

‘Kabir Singh’ has crossed a collection of 240 crore on Box office and has left behind URI to become the highest grosser of 2019. However post the film’s success the lead actor seems to have hiked his fees.

Photo by AFP

