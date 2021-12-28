e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' release postponed amid new COVID-19 guidelines

The film was initially slated to release on December 31, 2021.
FPJ Web Desk
The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’ have postponed its release following new COVID-19 guidelines.

The film was initially slated to release on December 31, 2021.

The makers shared an official statement which read as follows.

“In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation imposed fresh guidelines in the city issued by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron cases.

According to a notice issued by the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the order read that no New Year celebration programme, function, gathering, party, activity or happening in any closed or open spaces in municipal limits.

Restaurants, gymnasiums, spas, cinema halls and theatres will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

The film is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

It follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.

Both the films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The Hindi remake also stars actor Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:39 PM IST
