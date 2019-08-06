Shahid Kapoor shares 'happy vibes' post with his squad on European holiday

Washington D.C.: Actor Shahid Kapoor is zipping along on his bike across Europe and documenting his Europe diaries on Instagram.

Shahid with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and the rest of their squad, seems to be having the time of their lives on their Switzerland vacay and what is adding to their fun is bikes!

"Happy vibes. Boys with their toys," the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote on the picture-sharing platform.