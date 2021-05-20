Shahid Kapoor reacts to 'The Family Man 2' trailer by using Manoj Bajpayee's 'FOMO, LOMO' dialogue

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is set to make his digital debut with director-duo Raj & DK, on Wednesday said that he is feeling left out after they released the trailer of The Family Man 2.
The show stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.
Hours after the makers of the web show shared the much-awaited trailer, Shahid tweeted, "I’m full FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) LOMO lelo etc etc."
Shahid's reaction to Raj & DK's tweet or one could even say the trailer, left actor Manoj Bajpayee in splits and he took to the thread and dropped a few laughing emojis.
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released a captivating trailer of The
Earlier this year, Shahid had confirmed that he was collaborating with the director duo Raj & DK on a yet-to-be-titled show. The series will also stream on Amazon Prime Video.
In a statement, the actor had said, "My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them," he said, adding, "I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."
Yet another interesting reaction on Family Man season 2 trailer was by Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni’s husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. The actor gave a full score of 10/10 to Samantha’s tweet where she shared the new trailer and wrote, "Hope you like #TheFamilyManOnPrime trailer out now."
Family Man 2 which showcases the return of the nation's most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari.
This season, Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha.
