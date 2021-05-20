Shahid Kapoor reacts to 'The Family Man 2' trailer by using Manoj Bajpayee's 'FOMO, LOMO' dialogue

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is set to make his digital debut with director-duo Raj & DK, on Wednesday said that he is feeling left out after they released the trailer of The Family Man 2.

The show stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

Hours after the makers of the web show shared the much-awaited trailer, Shahid tweeted, "I’m full FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) LOMO lelo etc etc."

Shahid's reaction to Raj & DK's tweet or one could even say the trailer, left actor Manoj Bajpayee in splits and he took to the thread and dropped a few laughing emojis.