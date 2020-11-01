Shahid Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan Khatter

As actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khetter rings in his 25th birthday today, the 'Padmaavat' star extended warm wishes alongside a sweet note to make the day special.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star penned down an adorable message for the birthday boy on Instagram, alongside a super adorable picture of the two.

While sharing the birthday post for his baby brother on Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love." Ishaan shares a 14-year age gap with half-brother Shahid. He is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar.