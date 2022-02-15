Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' to release theatrically on April 14, 2022

'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, will release in theatres on April 14, 2022, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film was earlier slated to release on December 31, 2021. However, the makers had postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

It follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. Both the films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:57 PM IST