Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' to release in December on THIS date

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the film to announce the release date.
ANI
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, announced the release date for his highly anticipated film 'Jersey'. The sports drama which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the film to announce the release date. In the caption, he wrote, "JERSEY releasing 31st December 2021."

Earlier the film was scheduled to release on November 5 but due to the second pandemic lockdown, necessary changes were made. The latest development comes a day after Maharashtra announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

'Jersey', a Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It's a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film of the same name.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The sports drama which has music by Sachet and Parmpara is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi.

Shahid Kapoor wrapped the filming of the movie during the coronavirus pandemic in December last year.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid will be next seen in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming untitled OTT spy series, alongside Raashi Khanna.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:50 PM IST
